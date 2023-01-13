Brokerages Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Target Price at $9.25

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

LVLU opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.65 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 233.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 405,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 384,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 120,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

