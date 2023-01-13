Brokerages Set NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Price Target at $52.15

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNGRY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NN Group from €50.60 ($54.41) to €53.80 ($57.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NN Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NN Group from €47.00 ($50.54) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €47.00 ($50.54) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research note on Tuesday.

NN Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. NN Group has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

