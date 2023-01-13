Brokerages Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Target Price at $24.00

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PARR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Par Pacific news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Par Pacific news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,982.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $50,432.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Par Pacific Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 77.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PARR opened at $22.91 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 106.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also

