Brokerages Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target at $45.88

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 4.3 %

PRCT opened at $33.90 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 126.00%. The company had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,056.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

