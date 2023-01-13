Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT at $44.14

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPTGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $89,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $762,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,742 shares of company stock worth $307,402. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 264,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,621 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 500,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $795.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.30.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.28% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

