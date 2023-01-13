Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Price Target at C$13.30

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.70. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.44 and a one year high of C$13.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$560.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.