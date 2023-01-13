Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price at $41.61

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.61.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

NYSE TDOC opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $105,198 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 962.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

