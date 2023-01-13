Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Price Target at $147.00

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
