Brokerages Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) PT at $36.91

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.91.

WMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Trading Down 8.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,258,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,463 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after buying an additional 57,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after buying an additional 323,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $44.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 342.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

