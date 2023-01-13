Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rémy Cointreau SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Rémy Cointreau’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($204.30) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($349.46) to €257.00 ($276.34) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.