Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rémy Cointreau SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Rémy Cointreau’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($204.30) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($349.46) to €257.00 ($276.34) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

