Brokers Offer Predictions for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of USB opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

