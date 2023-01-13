Brokers Set Expectations for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CUBI. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

