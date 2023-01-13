Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.30

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.
Brother Industries Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71.
Brother Industries Company Profile
Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.
