Brown & Brown, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

