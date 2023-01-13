BTIG Research Lowers CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Price Target to SEK 40

CoinShares International (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from SEK 60 to SEK 40 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
CoinShares International Trading Down 13.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CNSRF opened at 1.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.17. CoinShares International has a 12-month low of 1.74 and a 12-month high of 9.82.
CoinShares International Company Profile
