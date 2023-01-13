Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $27.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.89 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bumble by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,091 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,530,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,240 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $30,879,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 332.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 690,600 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

