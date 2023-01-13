Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,246.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,246 ($27.36) and last traded at GBX 2,241 ($27.30), with a volume of 127724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,238 ($27.27).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.37) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.93) to GBX 2,070 ($25.22) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.98) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,010 ($24.49).

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,083.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,872.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,028.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($26.19), for a total transaction of £344,000 ($419,103.31).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

