Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CF. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CF opened at C$11.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$16.05.
Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is 31.13%.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
See Also
