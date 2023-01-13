Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has C$150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$149.50 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$157.34.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.1 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$164.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$111.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$137.26 and a twelve month high of C$175.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$165.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$158.71.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

