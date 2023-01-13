Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB downgraded Canadian Utilities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.64.

TSE:CU opened at C$37.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.96. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$33.24 and a 52 week high of C$41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$898.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2899999 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

