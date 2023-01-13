Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.18.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

