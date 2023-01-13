Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $124.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:COF opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

