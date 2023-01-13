Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.67.

BATS:CBOE opened at $123.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.18.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

