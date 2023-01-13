CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,507.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

