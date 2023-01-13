ChargePoint Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 138,606 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 90,462 call options.
In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,422,121 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 736,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 262,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 148,328 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.65.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
