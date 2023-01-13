Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is West Oak Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.82. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.