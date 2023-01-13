Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

NYSE:CVX opened at $177.08 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $122.84 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

