Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Increased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

CVX opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.19 and a 200-day moving average of $163.82. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

