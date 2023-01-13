Chico’s FAS, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CHS opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $595.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

