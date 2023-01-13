Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 568,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 623,268 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 43.0% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,115,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 636,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $6.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $32.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. Chimerix had a net margin of 464.75% and a return on equity of 147.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimerix will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

