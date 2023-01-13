Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $208.50

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $208.50 and last traded at $207.00, with a volume of 27 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.25.

Christian Dior Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.87.

Christian Dior Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0222 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Celine, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Emilio Pucci, Berluti, Loro Piana, Rimowa brand names; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, a Belvedere, Volcán de mi Tierra, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Ruinart, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, and Château d'Esclans brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brand names.

