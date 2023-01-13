Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

CB stock opened at $225.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.55. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $230.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

