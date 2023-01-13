CIBC Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$52.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.80.

Capital Power Trading Down 0.7 %

CPX opened at C$45.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$51.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 4.2800002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$145,523.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$198,440.55.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Stories

