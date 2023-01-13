CIBC Boosts Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$55.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EMRAF. Raymond James upgraded Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. Emera has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $52.56.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

