CIBC Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$4.75

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$282.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.88. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$3.90 and a 52 week high of C$6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$308.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

