CIBC Lowers TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$13.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.44.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.8 %

RNW opened at C$11.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.13. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.63 and a 52 week high of C$19.45. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$124.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$109.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.12%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

