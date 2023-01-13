CIBC Raises Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$49.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLX. CSFB boosted their target price on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boralex to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.92.

TSE BLX opened at C$40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.48. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$51.55.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

