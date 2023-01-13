CIBC Trims Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Target Price to C$16.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acadian Timber to C$17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadian Timber currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.33.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Price Performance

ADN stock opened at C$16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of C$14.52 and a 1 year high of C$19.83. The firm has a market cap of C$271.68 million and a P/E ratio of 13.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.98.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$23.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 96.67%.

About Acadian Timber

(Get Rating)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.