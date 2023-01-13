CIBC Trims TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Target Price to C$13.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

