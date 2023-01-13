Citigroup Lowers Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) to Neutral

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Baader Bank upgraded Partners Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Partners Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.00.

Partners Group Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $979.00 on Friday. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $753.75 and a 12-month high of $1,573.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $942.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $936.14.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

