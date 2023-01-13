Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.93.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CLNE opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 111,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 62,972 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

