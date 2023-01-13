ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,020,267.54 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $1,020,267.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,945,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,170.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,649 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.62 per share, with a total value of $590,974.38.

On Monday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,679 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $245,528.91.

On Friday, December 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,208 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $62,376.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,947 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $84,844.13.

On Monday, December 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $3,026.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,852 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $296,545.20.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $1,388,226.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,523 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $45,750.92.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,238 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,945.22.

On Friday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,896 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $211,017.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $400,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

