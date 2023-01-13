Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

