Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.49.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
