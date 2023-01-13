Clough Global Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of GLO stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

