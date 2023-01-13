Clough Global Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of GLO stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $11.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.