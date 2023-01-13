CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Citigroup

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CME. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.40.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CME opened at $176.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in CME Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CME Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

