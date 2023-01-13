Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.16. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $242.87.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $365,063.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,647.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $365,063.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 183,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,647.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 106,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,242 and sold 471,048 shares valued at $19,341,757. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.