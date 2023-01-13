Coinbase Global’s (COIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $73.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.29.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.16. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $242.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $365,063.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,647.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $365,063.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,647.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 106,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,242 and have sold 471,048 shares valued at $19,341,757. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

