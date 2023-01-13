Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 60 years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.