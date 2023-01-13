Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) versus Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Head to Head Contrast

Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Rating) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -50.37, meaning that its stock price is 5,137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A Kosmos Energy 19.04% 64.98% 8.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

87.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Columbine Valley Resources and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Kosmos Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kosmos Energy has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.15%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Kosmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kosmos Energy $1.33 billion 2.43 -$77.84 million $0.94 7.55

Columbine Valley Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

