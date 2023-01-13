Comerica Bank Buys 9,802 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after acquiring an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Welltower by 59.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,530,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,033,000 after buying an additional 568,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Welltower by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,079,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,686,000 after buying an additional 535,873 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 16.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,343,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,385,000 after buying an additional 484,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Welltower by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,806,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,750,000 after buying an additional 475,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $72.10 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.74, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

